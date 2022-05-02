Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 3,487,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.