Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.