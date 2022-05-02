Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Joint reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 8,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. Joint has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.