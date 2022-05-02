Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. 1,486,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

