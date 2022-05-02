Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $15.14

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172 shares of company stock valued at $227,024. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,077. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.