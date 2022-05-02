Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $78.25

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,351. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

