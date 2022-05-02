Brokerages Set Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) PT at $1.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 108,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
