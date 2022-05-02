Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $12.02

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.02.

IS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

IS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 2,640,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,396. ironSource has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

