Brokerages Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,080.43

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,080.43 ($13.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.26) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NG traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,194 ($15.22). 8,446,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,068.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

