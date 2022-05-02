Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $50.67

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

SAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

SAH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,915. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,401,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 81.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

