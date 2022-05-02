Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $140.23

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

