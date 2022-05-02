Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.80

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.80 and last traded at C$31.29, with a volume of 52205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

