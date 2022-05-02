BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,466 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $183,998,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 900,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,173,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.