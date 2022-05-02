BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,043 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $106.03. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,107. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.75 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

