BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,172.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.11. 27,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

