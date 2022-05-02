BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.60. 16,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

