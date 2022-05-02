BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,162 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in W. P. Carey by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.49. 49,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

