BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,263 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 94,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,226. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

