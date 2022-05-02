BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 925 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.50. 15,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,143. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average of $271.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

