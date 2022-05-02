BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.49. 47,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.