BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.64. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

