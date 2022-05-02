BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, reaching $208.59. The company had a trading volume of 193,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $399.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $8,927,167. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

