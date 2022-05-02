BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $860.64. 625,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,665,709. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $891.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $938.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

