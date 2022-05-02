BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SFL by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SFL by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 220,590 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 10,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,496. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

