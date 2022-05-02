BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 801 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,005,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,538. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.03 and its 200 day moving average is $487.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

