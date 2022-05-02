BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,859 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,151,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day moving average is $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

