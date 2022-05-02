BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.79. 77,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

