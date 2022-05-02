BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

