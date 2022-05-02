BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes $485,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 725,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,454,000 after acquiring an additional 216,193 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,719. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $181.19 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $274.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

