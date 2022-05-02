BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

