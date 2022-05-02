Bunicorn Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172,853.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $328,542.57 and approximately $172,853.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

