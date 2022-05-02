BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BZFDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,078. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.58.
BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
