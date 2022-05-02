Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,259.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and $24,259.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00518535 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

