C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% year over year in 2021. In first-quarter 2022, the top line improved 41.8% owing to favorable truckload pricing to customers and handsome profits in ocean freight. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders. In first-quarter 2022, CHRW returned $250.6 million through a combination of cash dividends ($72.9 million) and share repurchases ($177.7 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has improved over the past 60 days. However, rising operating expenses have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Weak liquidity position is another concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.01 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

