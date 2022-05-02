C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $120.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

