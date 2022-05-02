CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of CACI International worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $265.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.77.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

