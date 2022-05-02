Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,821. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

