Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CDRE) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Cadre’s (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cadre had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CDRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE CDRE opened at $25.38 on Monday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

