California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

California BanCorp stock remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

