Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0057 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $39,051.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.36 or 0.07358161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00070559 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

