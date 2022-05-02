Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to report sales of $57.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.42 million and the highest is $58.60 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $237.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $240.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $272.09 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

