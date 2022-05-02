Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,296,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $259.36 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.