Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Carter’s updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

NYSE:CRI opened at $84.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

