Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Carter’s updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.
NYSE:CRI opened at $84.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.
CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.
About Carter’s (Get Rating)
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carter’s (CRI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.