Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Carter’s updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

