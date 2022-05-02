Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $186.89. 37,921,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,710,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $182.38 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

