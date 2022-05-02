Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,975,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,070,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.