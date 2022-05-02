Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.26. 4,323,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,572. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91.

