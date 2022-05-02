Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,574 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,303. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

