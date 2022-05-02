Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $164.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.