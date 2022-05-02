Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,068,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $123.84. 924,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,155. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

